NYC mother of three lucky to be alive after horrific bus crash

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
A Turkish immigrant mother living in New York City was nearly killed by a school bus that hit her.
Ayse Ayaz, 43 was knocked to the ground by the side mirror of a school bus on Friday, then caught under the right front wheel. She suffered four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken leg and a swollen, bleeding eye.
According to the New York Daily News, Ayaz said she some something come fast and tried to cross but "had no chance at all."
A video of the incident was published on Twitter:
">January 15, 2017
On Friday Afternoon in Brooklyn on Nostrand Ave and Ave M. pic.twitter.com/ihyTbu2yQs— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner)pic.twitter.com/ihyTbu2yQs— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 15, 2017
On Friday Afternoon in Brooklyn on Nostrand Ave and Ave M.
Ayaz won't be able to walk again for at least three months.
The driver, 51, stayed at the scene and received a summons for failure to yield.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}