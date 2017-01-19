NYC mother of three lucky to be alive after horrific bus crash

A Turkish immigrant mother living in New York City was nearly killed by a school bus that hit her.

Ayse Ayaz, 43 was knocked to the ground by the side mirror of a school bus on Friday, then caught under the right front wheel. She suffered four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken leg and a swollen, bleeding eye.

According to the New York Daily News, Ayaz said she some something come fast and tried to cross but "had no chance at all."

A video of the incident was published on Twitter:

">January 15, 2017

Ayaz won't be able to walk again for at least three months.

The driver, 51, stayed at the scene and received a summons for failure to yield.