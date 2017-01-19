Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

NYC mother of three lucky to be alive after horrific bus crash

The incident was caught on video

View Larger
Bus hit
Bus hit

A Turkish immigrant mother living in New York City was nearly killed by a school bus that hit her.

Ayse Ayaz, 43 was knocked to the ground by the side mirror of a school bus on Friday, then caught under the right front wheel.  She suffered four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken leg and a swollen, bleeding eye.

According to the New York Daily News, Ayaz said she some something come fast and tried to cross but "had no chance at all."

A video of the incident was published on Twitter:

">January 15, 2017

Ayaz won't be able to walk again for at least three months.

The driver, 51, stayed at the scene and received a summons for failure to yield.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 