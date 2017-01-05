New legislation seeks ban on assault weapons in Florida

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. —
State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith and Senator Linda Stewart proposed a new bill today that would ban the sale of assault weapons in Florida.
The bill would make it a third degree felony to sell assault weapons, an offense that is punishable by up to two years in prison. The bill defines assault weapons as any selective firearm capable of fully automatic, semiautomatic or burst fire at the option of the user.
The bill also bans specific semi-automatic models including AK-47's and the Sig Sauer, the semiautomatic gun used by Omar Mateen in the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
“It’s time for Florida to do what’s right,” Smith said.
Senator Linda Stewart added that "this bill will do nothing to infringe on the rights of lawful gun owners."
The bill also makes the possession of any assault weapon a third degree felony. If the bill passes the legislation would take effect July 1, 2018. Guns bought before that date would not be affected.
