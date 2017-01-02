Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 10:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The investigation continues into what happened to a Volusia County couple found dead near their car parked along Interstate 4 with their three young sons unharmed inside.
Daniel Kelsey, 32, and his wife, Heather Kelsey, 30, were discovered by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper about 2 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 122 in DeLand.
The trooper found them while checking on the vehicle because it had its hazard lights on in the east lane.
The couple’s three children range in age from 8 months to 4 years old.
A source told Channel 9 Heather Kelsey was found slumped up against the car and Daniel Kelsey was found on the ground.
Friends described the couple as sweet, loving and dedicated parents.
Family friend Leigh Meekins said the couple recently moved and were back in Central Florida to see family and friends.
“It’s heartbreaking, especially for those boys,” Meekins said. “Heather was one of my closest friends. She’s good people. They’re both good people.”
Meekins said she’s disappointed to see some people on social media assume the couple overdosed on drugs.
“It’s not for somebody else to make speculation before they know anything,” she said. “I know (them). If they were into anything, they would never do it around their kids. They were never like that.”
Investigators did not find any drugs in the vehicle and neither parent has a record of drug use.
“I just miss them,” Meekins said. “It boggles my mind. I’m blown away by it, I don’t want to believe it. We were real close.”
Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman that they won’t know more about the deaths until after the autopsy. Deputies said there were no obvious signs of foul play.
