VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The investigation continues into what happened to a Volusia County couple found dead along Interstate 4.

Daniel Kelsey, 32, and his wife, Heather Kelsey, 30, were discovered outside their vehicle about 2 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 122. A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol found them while checking on the vehicle because it had its hazard lights on.

The couple’s three children, ages 8 months to 4 years old were inside the vehicle, unharmed.

Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman that they won’t know more about their deaths until after the autopsy. Deputies said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Friends described the couple as sweet, loving and dedicated parents.

