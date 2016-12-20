MTV releases New Year's resolutions for white guys only

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Gene Wexler
MTV News was immediately hit with a wave of criticism on Monday and Tuesday for publishing a video of 2017 New Year’s resolutions for “white guys.”
The video was posted on their Twitter and features various men and women explaining what white men can do better next year.
“First off, try to recognize that America was never ‘great’ for anyone who wasn’t a white guy,” an MTV News employee says in the video.
Other issues tackled: mansplaining, Beyonce, and Blue Lives Matter.
Watch the video below:
">December 19, 2016
Hey, white guys: we came up for some New Year's Resolutions for you. pic.twitter.com/C9EeIY6wig— MTV News (@MTVNews)pic.twitter.com/C9EeIY6wig— MTV News (@MTVNews) December 19, 2016
Hey, white guys: we came up for some New Year's Resolutions for you.
Some people were quick to criticize on Twitter:
">December 19, 2016
@MTVNews LMAO did a bunch of 35 year old interns just try to tell a group of people how to live their lives— (Not Clickbait!!) (@victoriagallo98)@MTVNews LMAO did a bunch of 35 year old interns just try to tell a group of people how to live their lives— (Not Clickbait!!) (@victoriagallo98) December 19, 2016
">December 20, 2016
@MTVNews If your goal was to change minds, take this video down, because you are doing the opposite of that.— Hank Green (@hankgreen)@MTVNews If your goal was to change minds, take this video down, because you are doing the opposite of that.— Hank Green (@hankgreen) December 20, 2016
