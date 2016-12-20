Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

MTV releases New Year's resolutions for white guys only

View Larger
white guys
white guys

By Gene Wexler

MTV News was immediately hit with a wave of criticism on Monday and Tuesday for publishing a video of 2017 New Year’s resolutions for “white guys.”

The video was posted on their Twitter and features various men and women explaining what white men can do better next year.

“First off, try to recognize that America was never ‘great’ for anyone who wasn’t a white guy,” an MTV News employee says in the video.

Other issues tackled: mansplaining, Beyonce, and Blue Lives Matter.

Watch the video below:

">December 19, 2016

 

 

Some people were quick to criticize on Twitter:

">December 19, 2016

 

 

">December 20, 2016

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 