More to join Pulse shooting lawsuit against social media giants

Posted: 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Joe Ruble
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Expect more survivors of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting to join a federal lawsuit against social media giants like Facebook and Twitter.
The lawsuit charges the social media outlets of not doing enough to quell the online radicalization of people looking at content posted by Islamic State militants.
The Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, called 911 and declared his allegiance to an ISIS leader moments before killing 49 people and wounding dozens more before he was killed by Orlando Police.
His widow, Noor Salman, was arrested in Northern California and accused of aiding and abetting a terrorist group, by helping her husband in time leading up to the shooting.
New York-based attorney Keith Altman tells News 96.5 WDBO that his clients have one goal: "no more funerals."
"Nobody should have to bury their loved ones because of these terrorist attacks," he added.
Altman represents the families of Tevin Eugene Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero and Javier Jorge-Reyes, who were killed in the Pulse shooting. Other families are expected to join the federal lawsuit, filed in Detroit, where some of the plaintiffs live.
"Right now the companies have what they think is a 'Get out of Jail' free card. It's called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act," said Altman.
He explained that the law, written as the internet was just beginning, shields online publishers from third party content.
But he plans to argue that when Facebook these days sees what content you are looking at, then publishes advertising related to it, then they lose that protection by "creating new content."
The lawsuit has been served to Facebook, Google and Twitter. All are expected to file a counter motion to dismiss the case.
