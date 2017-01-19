Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
If you are in the mood to get out and have some fun this weekend then you are in luck, because this weekend has some monstrously entertaining events to enjoy.
icFlorida's Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to run through this weekend's top picks.
Here is the icFlorida Fun 3:
Rev up some epic family fun at the annual Monster Jam monster truck races, Saturday night at Camping World Stadium. Feel the raw power and watch all of the high-flying, car-crushing, bone-jarring action unfold as more than a dozen larger-than-life trucks compete to become Orlando Champion. Trucks scheduled to appear include Grave Digger, Xtermigator, Barbarian, Madusa and more.
Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando has gone prehistoric with Dinosaur Invasion, a brand new outdoor exhibit featuring lifelike prehistoric creatures. Accomplished fossil expert, collector and artist Guy Darrough meticulously crafted each dinosaur, ranging in size from 14 inches to a massive 33 feet. Budding paleontologists can pick up a free DinoHunt Guide to help track down these fascinating creatures.
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Combining visual, culinary and performing arts from around the world, the inaugural Epcot International Festival of the Arts creates a global masterpiece for attendees. Not only will guests be surrounded by incredible visions, but they will also watch the creative process live. For entertainment, Broadway talent will perform songs from Disney’s award-winning shows.
» 3 More Fun Things: World Quilt Florida | Orlando Snow Ball | Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Keep up to date with all of the latest events and entertainment news and happenings at icFlorida.com.
