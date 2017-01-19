Mina: Loyd killed OPD Lt. Debra Clayton 'execution style'

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
cop killer caught
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina said Markeith Loyd stood over Lt. Debra Clayton and shot her execution style.
Mina shared more details about Clayton’s death on CNN, about an hour after her suspected killed was booked into jail.
“He chose to go to Lt. Debra Clayton, stand over her, and shoot her multiple times,” Mina said. “The first shot that was fired was not the fatal shot.”
(tweet)
NOW: @ChiefJohnMina on @TVAshleigh show on @HLNTV talking about capture of Markeith Loyd. pic.twitter.com/ILS9dkUHxd— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 19, 2017
(tweet)
OPD @ChiefJohnMina tells @TVAshleigh "Markeith Loyd is a cold blooded killer" who shot Lt. Debra Clayton "execution style" https://t.co/Fs0M41CwqF— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 19, 2017
(tweet)
@OrlandoPolice Chief Mina reveals new details about the death of Lt. Debra Clayton by alleged killer Markeith Loyd https://t.co/NGqfTXRFts— Primetime Justice (@PTJusticeHLN) January 19, 2017
Mina added that Clayton could have survived the first shot allegedly fired from Loyd.
Instead, he said Loyd stood over Clayton and fired several shots execution style.
“We know Markeith Loyd is the scum of the Earth, he is a cold-blooded killer and we weren’t taking any chances with him,” Mina said.
He said Walmart surveillance cameras captured the incident and called the video “disturbing.”
Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton in a Walmart parking lot as she tried to approach him. Loyd was already wanted in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.
