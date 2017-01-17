Follow us on

BREAKING: OPD; Markeith Loyd captured ALIVE

    Posted: 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Memories of final Ringling Bros. Circus in Orlando

    View Larger
    Ringling Brothers container
    Deirnesa Jefferson
     

    What happens between now and Ringling's closure in May?

    By Deirnesa Jefferson and Joe Ruble

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    The Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus played its final Orlando show on Monday afternoon, leaving showgoers with only memories of an American icon.

    "'I'm glad we got to see it finally end," said one woman outside Amway Center.

    The circus has been under fire by animal activists and groups like PETA for treatment of performance animals. Last year, Ringling Bros. removed all elephants from its shows.

    They now live at an elephant conservation center located between Orlando and Tampa.

    For others, the passing of the circus is not good news.

    "Knowing that is going to be the last show, something with a lot of history, it's sad."

    Florida-based Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years, decided to pull the plug over dwindling attendance mostly.

    "I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year," CEO Kenneth Feld said.

    Some of the circus workers will be moved to other shows that Feld operates, but many will be losing their jobs.

     
     

