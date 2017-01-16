Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

BREAKING: OPD; Markeith Loyd captured ALIVE

    Posted: 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Memorial for Lt. Clayton draws the public

    View Larger
    Lt. Clayton memorial outside Walmart
    Joe Ruble
     

    Related

    Gallery: tribute for Lt. Debra Clayton gallery
    Gallery: tribute for Lt. Debra Clayton
    Police Chief John Mina posthumously promotes Master Sgt. Debra Clayton to lieutenant during funeral

    By Joe Ruble

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    A memorial that took shape in a Walmart parking lot in the days after the shooting death of Orlando  Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton continues to draw people, who pause to reflect on her death and crime.

    "I'm very touched by it. I don't know them, but I assume it's touched everybody," said Shakila Khan about Clayton and Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis, who was killed on his motorcycle while responding to the incident last Monday.

    She told us she was planning to shop at the store that day, but stayed away until today.

    "It's something that you see all the time, but its actually real. Biggest shock ever," she added.

    Public funerals were held for both officers over the weekend.

    Sgt. Clayton was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant. Deputy Lewis was awarded the purple heart.

    The memorial now includes fresh cut flowers, signs, candles and a t-shirt with a drawing of a bible that reads "Word Up, Guns Down."

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     