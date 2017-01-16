Memorial for Lt. Clayton draws the public

By Joe Ruble

A memorial that took shape in a Walmart parking lot in the days after the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton continues to draw people, who pause to reflect on her death and crime.

"I'm very touched by it. I don't know them, but I assume it's touched everybody," said Shakila Khan about Clayton and Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis, who was killed on his motorcycle while responding to the incident last Monday.

She told us she was planning to shop at the store that day, but stayed away until today.

"It's something that you see all the time, but its actually real. Biggest shock ever," she added.

Public funerals were held for both officers over the weekend.

Sgt. Clayton was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant. Deputy Lewis was awarded the purple heart.

The memorial now includes fresh cut flowers, signs, candles and a t-shirt with a drawing of a bible that reads "Word Up, Guns Down."