By Joe Kelley

Law enforcement are searching for Markeith Loyd, 41, who is accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

9 Investigates found out Loyd has an extensive federal criminal history, including allegations of attacking officers in California, West Virginia and here Orlando.

Please continue to be vigilant and help us bring this killer to justice. Law enforcement still searching for Markeith Loyd Call @CrimelineFLpic.twitter.com/xxrVrGG0s3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017

Here's what we know about Markeith Loyd:

- Loyd is considered armed and dangerous.

- Not only is he suspected of killing Clayton, he is also suspected of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13.

- Dixon's brother, Ronald Steward, was also shot by Loyd and critically injured when he tried to come to Dixon's aid, investigators said.

- Loyd shot at an Orange County deputy, hitting his unmarked SUV twice, and then carjacked a second vehicle and continued to flee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

- He abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and Cinderlane Parkway and fled on foot, deputies said.

Two additional photos of murder suspect Markeith Loyd. Wanted for murder of Sade Dixon and OPD Master Sgt Clayton. Crimeline reward $60k pic.twitter.com/JSmwJaog1s — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

- Loyd is a convicted felon and has been arrested in Orange County 20 times since 1994, court records said.

- In 1998, he was accused of punching an Orlando police officer in the eye and ripping his shirt while fleeing during a drug investigation.

-Years later, while serving a federal prison sentence in California, he was accused of striking a correctional officer.

-In 2010, he was accused of assaulting another corrections officer in West Virginia, and having two shanks, which resulted in an additional 27 months on his sentence

Sources told 9 Investigates’ Karla Ray that Loyd frequented a strip club in Pine Hills, where he posted a Facebook Live video hours before he allegedly killed Dixon.

Police said Loyd was wearing a shirt with the word “security” sprawled across the back when he was approached by Clayton.

Ray also found a Facebook post by Loyd from a couple months ago which read, “Goals—to be on America’s Most Wanted.”

Anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911.

