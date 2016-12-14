Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Police manhunt for suspected Orlando cop killer rolls into second day

Posted: 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Markeith Loyd - the felon wanted in the shooting death of Sgt Debra Clayton

View Larger
Markeith Loyd
Markeith Loyd

By Joe Kelley

Law enforcement are searching for Markeith Loyd, 41, who is accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.  

9 Investigates found out Loyd has an extensive federal criminal history, including allegations of attacking officers in California, West Virginia and here Orlando.

(tweet)

Here's what we know about Markeith Loyd:

- Loyd is considered armed and dangerous.

- Not only is he suspected of killing Clayton, he is also suspected of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13.

- Dixon's brother, Ronald Steward, was also shot by Loyd and critically injured when he tried to come to Dixon's aid, investigators said.

- Loyd shot at an Orange County deputy, hitting his unmarked SUV twice, and then carjacked a second vehicle and continued to flee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

- He abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and Cinderlane Parkway and fled on foot, deputies said. 

(tweet)

- Loyd is a convicted felon and has been arrested in Orange County 20 times since 1994, court records said.

- In 1998, he was accused of punching an Orlando police officer in the eye and ripping his shirt while fleeing during a drug investigation.

-Years later, while serving a federal prison sentence in California, he was accused of striking a correctional officer.

-In 2010, he was accused of assaulting another corrections officer in West Virginia, and having two shanks, which resulted in an additional 27 months on his sentence 

Sources told 9 Investigates’ Karla Ray that Loyd frequented a strip club in Pine Hills, where he posted a Facebook Live video hours before he allegedly killed Dixon.

Police said Loyd was wearing a shirt with the word “security” sprawled across the back when he was approached by Clayton.

 - Loyd is a convicted felon and has been arrested in Orange County 20 times since 1994, court records said.

- In 1998, he was accused of punching an Orlando police officer in the eye and ripping his shirt while fleeing during a drug investigation.

-Years later, while serving a federal prison sentence in California, he was accused of striking a correctional officer.

-In 2010, he was accused of assaulting another corrections officer in West Virginia, and having two shanks, which resulted in an additional 27 months on his sentence 

Sources told 9 Investigates’ Karla Ray that Loyd frequented a strip club in Pine Hills, where he posted a Facebook Live video hours before he allegedly killed Dixon.

Police said Loyd was wearing a shirt with the word “security” sprawled across the back when he was approached by Clayton.

Ray also found a Facebook post by Loyd from a couple months ago which read, “Goals—to be on America’s Most Wanted.” 

Anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911.

 

 

 

Ray also found a Facebook post by Loyd from a couple months ago which read, “Goals—to be on America’s Most Wanted.” 

Anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 