Posted: 12:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Josh Miranda
At his first appearance in front of a judge, Markeith Loyd expressed his intent to represent himself in his trial.
Loyd appeared at the Orange County Booking and Release Center on charges related to the shooting death of Sade Dixon and her unborn child. Charges have not yet been filed in the fatal shooting of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.
Among his obscene comments, Loyd made vulgar statements against the news media and blamed responding officers for taking his eye during his arrest.
"They done took my eye, they done broke my nose, broke my jaw," Loyd said, "They say I resisted but I crawled out to the motherf***ing road so how did I resist? They just did that s*** and they tried to hide it from the news people."
He went on a rant for several minutes, saying he was defending himself when Dixon was shot and killed.
WARNING: VULGAR LANGUAGE
