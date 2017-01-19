By Tony Marino

On top of the murder charge for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, Markeith Loyd is now charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer, armed carjacking, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a felony and aggravated assault.

This after Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant during his first court appearance Thursday morning.

He was appearing on the charges in connection with the death of pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

As of this morning, he had not been charged in the shooting death of police Lt. Debra Clayton, those new charges were added Thursday night.

He is due back in court Friday morning in connection with the new charges.