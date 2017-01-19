Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Tony Marino
Orlando, Fla. —
On top of the murder charge for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, Markeith Loyd is now charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer, armed carjacking, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a felony and aggravated assault.
This after Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant during his first court appearance Thursday morning.
He was appearing on the charges in connection with the death of pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.
As of this morning, he had not been charged in the shooting death of police Lt. Debra Clayton, those new charges were added Thursday night.
He is due back in court Friday morning in connection with the new charges.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}