Marine deputy rescues vacationing teens stranded off Florida Keys

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Josh Miranda
A Monroe County Sheriff deputy's quick response helped save three California teens stuck in a capsized boat near Little Torch Key on Tuesday.
Zachary Sowder, 18, Jacob Sowder, 16, and Brent Shishido, 18, got stuck in roughly 30 feet of water a couple miles away from shore, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.
After the trio cut their anchor line, their boat took on water and capsized. The boys' life jackets were trapped underneath.
One of the teens was reportedly able to call 911, prompting deputy James Hager to respond around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Office shared photos of the rescue on Facebook.
News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to see the pictures.
