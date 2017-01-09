Law enforcement officers hug as other officers, not seen, escort the body of the Orange County deputy that died in the line of duty on Monday to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The Orlando Police Department announced the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on its official Twitter account Monday morning. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

By Joe Kelley

A massive manhunt is ongoing for the "armed and dangerous" man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police master sergeant, WFTV reports.

Debra Clayton, 42, died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot her three times, police said.

"We’re not going anywhere," Orlando police Chief John Mina said. "We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice and he's going to jail."

Police warned that anyone helping Loyd could face serious charges. "I am confident we will find him," Mina said. "I can tell you that it doesn’t matter where he is, we will track him down to the ends of the earth. Trust me on that."

A witness said the gunman was wearing a shirt that read "security," but Mina said Loyd was not a security guard.

