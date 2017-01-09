Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Police manhunt for suspected Orlando cop killer rolls into second day

Posted: 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

MAP: See the locations related to the shooting death of an Orlando police sergeant

View Larger
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
Law enforcement officers hug as other officers, not seen, escort the body of the Orange County deputy that died in the line of duty on Monday to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The Orlando Police Department announced the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on its official Twitter account Monday morning. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

By Joe Kelley

 A massive manhunt is ongoing for the "armed and dangerous" man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police master sergeant, WFTV reports. 

 Debra Clayton, 42, died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot her three times, police said.

"We’re not going anywhere," Orlando police Chief John Mina said. "We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice and he's going to jail."  

Police warned that anyone helping Loyd could face serious charges. "I am confident we will find him," Mina said. "I can tell you that it doesn’t matter where he is, we will track him down to the ends of the earth. Trust me on that." 

 A witness said the gunman was wearing a shirt that read "security," but Mina said Loyd was not a security guard.

MAP: See the locations related to the shooting death of an Orlando police sergeant 

(app users can see map here)

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 