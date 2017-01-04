Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 49-year-old woman is in the hospital and a 53-year-old man is dead after deputies said he shot himself.
Friends of the victim said a 6-year-old child witnessed it all.
Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Valeview Court in the Plymouth area of unincorporated Orange County about 6 p.m.
Deputies said the 49-year-old gunshot victim is in the hospital and is stable.
Residents said the shooting happened outside a home and the man was found dead next to the woman, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical center.
Francina Boykin, a friend of the woman who was hospitalized, said a 6-year-old boy witnessed the shooting and ran to Boykin’s son for help.
“My son was applying first aid and she’s been transported to the hospital. So far, she’s still alive,” said Boykin.
The investigation is ongoing.
