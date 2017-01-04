Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

View Larger
ocso
 

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 49-year-old woman is in the hospital and a 53-year-old man is dead after deputies said he shot himself.

Friends of the victim said a 6-year-old child witnessed it all.

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Valeview Court in the Plymouth area of unincorporated Orange County about 6 p.m.

Deputies said the 49-year-old gunshot victim is in the hospital and is stable.

Residents said the shooting happened outside a home and the man was found dead next to the woman, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical center.

Francina Boykin, a friend of the woman who was hospitalized, said a 6-year-old boy witnessed the shooting and ran to Boykin’s son for help.

“My son was applying first aid and she’s been transported to the hospital. So far, she’s still alive,” said Boykin.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.


  

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 