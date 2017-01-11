By Samantha Jordan

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Zarghee Mayan on Tuesday night for aiding wanted felon Markeith Loyd after police say Loyd shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon last month.



Loyd is also wanted in the shooting death of Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton outside of a Pine Hills Walmart on Monday morning.



According to the police affidavit, Mayan was aware that Loyd was sought after by police for the killing of Dixon and helped Loyd avoid being arrested.



Mayan faces charges of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.



Back in 2011, the Orlando Sentinel reports that while employed at Texas Fried Chicken on South Orange Blossom Trail, Mayan was arrested for attacking a customer with a two-by-four.





