Loyd niece arrested in Orange County

By Joe Ruble

We have learned that the niece of fugitive Markeith Loyd has been arrested.

Charges are unclear at this time, but Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings has said that anyone found to be aiding or abetting his run from the law will be brought to justice.

She was escorted from the sheriff's office this afternoon.

Loyd is charged with the murder of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday. She was killed while trying to question him outside a Walmart on Princeton St.

Earlier, a friend of Loyd was arrested and charged with accomplice to murder.

Zarghee Mayan, 33, was picked up overnight. Investigators say he helped Loyd hide after the December 13, 2016 shooting of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend. Sade Dixon was killed on her front doorstep and her brother was also shot there, but survived.