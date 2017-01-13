Local disabled vets can request free scooters

By Joe Ruble

Disabled U.S. military veterans can request a free motorized scooter after ten were donated by a couple, Jack Kump and wife Joan Wheeler, and an 11th by the company SpinLife.

The American Legion wants to hear from interested vets who want to receive one of them.

Here is more information as provided by the Legion:

If you are a Disabled Florida Veteran, who could greatly benefit from one of these mobility scooters, we would like to hearfrom you.

The mobility scooter must be for the use of the veteran applying, the veteran must be a Florida Resident, provideproof of military service, and have the capability to arrange pick up of the scooter at our Orlando, Florida DepartmentHeadquarters.

The American Legion, Department of Florida ask that you write a letter or email explaining why you shouldreceive one of these scooters. Briefly discuss why you feel you should be chosen, include a copy of your DD214 form to verifyyour veteran service, and be sure to include contact information.

All letters and DD214 forms must be received in ouroffice no later than January 28, 2017 for consideration. Late and incomplete submissions will not be considered.

Please do not call for inquiries, recipients will be decided by a Department Committee based on the written entries received by the deadline.

All entries should be mailed to: The American Legion, Department of Florida, Mobility for Veterans, PO Box547859; Orlando, FL 32854-7859 or via emailed to mail@floridalegion.org.



