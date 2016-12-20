Berlin police have raised the death toll to 12 and as many as 48 were injured when a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin Monday, the Associated Press reported.

German media reported the truck ran into the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

"I heard a big noise, and then I moved on the Christmas market and saw much chaos ... Many injured people," Jan Hollitzer, deputy editor in chief of German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, told CNN. "It was really traumatic."

Witnesses said they believed the incident was deliberate, noting that the truck was traveling at least 40 miles per hour as it headed into the market.

"It looks like something that was adapted by Nice," Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief at Bild, a German tabloid newspaper, told CNN in reference to the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, France. At least 80 people were killed during the July 14 attack, and more than 400 people were injured.

German police said a passenger in the truck died at the scene and a suspect believed to be the driver was arrested near the scene.

Michael Müller, the mayor of Berlin, confirmed the situation was under control Monday night.

