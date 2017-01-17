Late astronaut honored at KSC Visitor Complex

This undated photo provided by NASA shows astronaut Eugene Cernan. NASA announced that Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was 82. (Harrison J. "Jack" Schmitt/NASA via AP)

By Joe Ruble

Eugene Cernan was remembered today at Kennedy Space Center as "a truly inspiring icon who challenged the impossible."

Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died on January 16.

At the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame inside Heroes & Legends today, the ceremony included remarks by Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex; space shuttle astronaut Jon McBride; and Robert Cabana, director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and space shuttle astronaut.

"People throughout generations have been and will forever be inspired by his actions, and the underlying message that what we can achieve is limited only by our imaginations," said Protze.

Cernan retired from NASA and the U.S. Navy in 1976, but continued to advise the space agency as a consultant.

As an astronaut, Cernan left an indelible impression on the moon when he scratched his daughter's initials in the lunar surface alongside the footprints he left as the last human to walk on the moon.