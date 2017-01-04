Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Joe Kelley
US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is said to be very wonky/brilliant about intricate budget issues and governance.
So perhaps he can be forgiven for not knowing a 'dab' when he sees it.
Speaker Ryan was confused by the teenaged son of a House member from Kansas during his swearing-in photo opp Tuesday when the boy struck a 'dab' pose, which to Speaker Ryan resembled the pose you take to shelter a sneeze.
(app users can see video here)
Speaker Ryan can be heard asking the teenaged son of Rep. Roger Marshall (Kansas) if 'he's okay.'
(tweet)
@talkradiojoepic.twitter.com/ZNqwQUa4MW— Michael Greystone (@ShowScene5) January 4, 2017
Here's a tutorial on 'How to Dab'
(app users)
(tweet)
WATCH: Congressman's son caught dabbing during his dad's swearing-in ceremony with Speaker Paul Ryan pic.twitter.com/a4DHdnBrFA— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 4, 2017
