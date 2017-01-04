Follow us on

Posted: 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

House Speaker confused as teenager 'dabs' during swearing-in picture

View Larger

By Joe Kelley

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is said to be very wonky/brilliant about intricate budget issues and governance. 

So perhaps he can be forgiven for not knowing a 'dab' when he sees it. 

Speaker Ryan was confused by the teenaged son of a House member from Kansas during his swearing-in photo opp Tuesday when the boy struck a 'dab' pose, which to Speaker Ryan resembled the pose you take to shelter a sneeze.

(app users can see video here)

Speaker Ryan can be heard asking the teenaged son of Rep. Roger Marshall (Kansas) if 'he's okay.' 

(tweet)

Here's a tutorial on 'How to Dab'

(app users)

(tweet)

 
 

