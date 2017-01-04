By Joe Kelley

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is said to be very wonky/brilliant about intricate budget issues and governance.

So perhaps he can be forgiven for not knowing a 'dab' when he sees it.

Speaker Ryan was confused by the teenaged son of a House member from Kansas during his swearing-in photo opp Tuesday when the boy struck a 'dab' pose, which to Speaker Ryan resembled the pose you take to shelter a sneeze.

(app users can see video here)

Speaker Ryan can be heard asking the teenaged son of Rep. Roger Marshall (Kansas) if 'he's okay.'

Here's a tutorial on 'How to Dab'

