ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies stood alongside the parents of fallen Deputy Norman Lewis on Wednesday as they honored his service and his life.

The community came together to remember the deputy and Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who both died in the line of duty Monday.

Lewis' parents told the crowd that their faith is going to get them through this tough time

His mother, Norma Lewis, said her son always wanted to make a difference and would carry a Bible with him as he worked.

“I have no doubt that God knows best,” she said.

Norma Lewis thanked the community and law enforcement for their continuing support.

“On behalf of Deputy Norman Lewis, known as the ‘Gentle Giant,' the ‘Big One,' we just want to say thank you for all the love and the support we have received,” she said.

Dozens gathered outside ICP Church in Orlando Wednesday night to honor and remember Lewis and Clayton.

Clayton was shot and killed as she confronted a murder suspect outside an Orange County Walmart, police said.

Lewis, an 11-year veteran with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was struck and killed by a driver who crashed into his motorcycle.

Lewis was setting up a perimeter so law enforcement could search for the suspect.

“I know our officers are still here to protect us, and I felt encouraged with the words the mother shared with us that she believed in God,” said Lake Mary resident Paulette Myzel. “I think there’s a bigger force out there that’s going to take care of us.”

Those who gathered are confident justice will be served, but hope it happens soon.

