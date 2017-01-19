Green Bay fan plans his new name: Packer

By Kirk Healy

Green Bay super-fan, Ryan Holtan-Murphy is taking a bold step to becoming a real Packer!

He is marrying-in to it.

Holtan-Murphy says after his upcoming wedding in June he will take his fiancée, Marie’s last name as his own. Her last name is Packer.

Ryan says he knew she was the one when he first met her, but finding our her last name '"put him over the top."

As far as his soon-to-be-wife: she says," more power to him!"

ESPN / Green Bay Packers