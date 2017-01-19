Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Green Bay fan plans his new name: Packer

View Larger
the soon to be Packers
Ryan Holtan-Murphy
Marie Packer and superfan, Ryan Holtan-Murphy

Related

View Larger
Meet the Packers photo
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Ryan Holtan-Murphy and his soon-to-be-bride, Marie Packer

By Kirk Healy

Green Bay super-fan, Ryan Holtan-Murphy is taking a bold step to becoming a real Packer!

 He is marrying-in to it.  

Holtan-Murphy says after his upcoming wedding in June he will take his fiancée, Marie’s last name as his own. Her last name is Packer.

Ryan says he knew she was the one when he first met her, but finding our her last name '"put him over the top."

As far as his soon-to-be-wife: she says," more power to him!"

More on the story

The couple's wedding website

ESPN / Green Bay Packers

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 