Great white shark spotted off Brevard County coast

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
A Brevard County-based fishing charter snapped pictures of a large great white shark seen trolling offshore.
According to a facebook post, someone on the Canaveral Princess hooked the shark during a fishing charter. Rather than try to land the shark, they cut the line and let it swim away uninjured.
The shark was spotted about 20 miles east of Port Canaveral in about 100 feet of water.
