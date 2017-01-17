Gov. Scott, Mayor Dyer offer statements on arrest of Loyd

By Joe Ruble

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's office released this statement after the arrest of Markeith Loyd, suspected in the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton:

I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of OPD and all the law enforcement agencies involved for taking this dangerous criminal off the streets of our city.

Our officers never gave up, our residents provided tip after tip and tonight we can feel some relief that justice will be served.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Lt. Debra Clayton and Deputy Norman Lewis, heroes our community will never forget.

Also offiering a comment was Gov. Rick Scott:

“I want to thank the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their unrelenting focus to find the person responsible for multiple deaths, including two honorable law enforcement heroes, Orlando Police Department Lieutenant Deborah Clayton and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis.

Local, state and federal law enforcement have been working around the clock to capture the suspect to ensure no other innocent people were harmed and he will now be held to the fullest extent of the law.

It is sickening that anyone would commit senseless violence against our brave first responders.

Ann and I continue to pray for the families of the fallen heroes and hope today’s news provides some relief.”