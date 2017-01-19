Follow us on

Posted: 6:21 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

'Go ahead ... kill him, babe': Markeith Loyd and girlfriend joke about killing a cop on Facebook

Markeith Sade Dixon
 

By Samantha Jordan

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Less than 6 weeks before Sade Dixon was gunned down outside her family's home in Orlando, a Facebook Live video shows her and her suspected killer, Markeith Loyd, joking about killing a cop.

"Go ahead and kill him, babe, so we can get home faster," Dixon says after she and Loyd are pulled over for speeding. 

After the officer lets them off without a ticket, Dixon tells Loyd to slow down.

"You're not going to kill me and the baby.," she says. "I'm not going to live to see 25."

 


