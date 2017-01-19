Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:21 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Less than 6 weeks before Sade Dixon was gunned down outside her family's home in Orlando, a Facebook Live video shows her and her suspected killer, Markeith Loyd, joking about killing a cop.
"Go ahead and kill him, babe, so we can get home faster," Dixon says after she and Loyd are pulled over for speeding.
After the officer lets them off without a ticket, Dixon tells Loyd to slow down.
"You're not going to kill me and the baby.," she says. "I'm not going to live to see 25."
