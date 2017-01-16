Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt Day 8

Search for fugitive killer Markeith Loyd drags into 2nd week as officers are laid to rest

Posted: 9:59 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Gargantuan gator in Lakeland stuns the Internet

View Larger
Alligator at Polk Nature Discovery Center / Kim Joiner on Facebook

By Josh Miranda

Kim Joiner says she was only a little nervous when a massive alligator crossed her path at the Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland.

The beast Joiner claims she captured on cellphone video has some people questioning whether or not it’s real.

The gigantic alligator can be seen crossing in front of a crowd of photographers, apparently eager to catch a glimpse of the prehistoric-looking creature.

“Is this a joke??” one Facebook user commented, “Is it a dinosaur?”

In her replies, the woman who took the video insists the footage is real.

News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to watch the video.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 