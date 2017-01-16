Gargantuan gator in Lakeland stuns the Internet

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:59 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Josh Miranda
Kim Joiner says she was only a little nervous when a massive alligator crossed her path at the Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland.
The beast Joiner claims she captured on cellphone video has some people questioning whether or not it’s real.
The gigantic alligator can be seen crossing in front of a crowd of photographers, apparently eager to catch a glimpse of the prehistoric-looking creature.
“Is this a joke??” one Facebook user commented, “Is it a dinosaur?”
In her replies, the woman who took the video insists the footage is real.
