Gargantuan gator in Lakeland stuns the Internet

By Josh Miranda

Kim Joiner says she was only a little nervous when a massive alligator crossed her path at the Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland.

The beast Joiner claims she captured on cellphone video has some people questioning whether or not it’s real.

The gigantic alligator can be seen crossing in front of a crowd of photographers, apparently eager to catch a glimpse of the prehistoric-looking creature.

“Is this a joke??” one Facebook user commented, “Is it a dinosaur?”

In her replies, the woman who took the video insists the footage is real.

News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to watch the video.