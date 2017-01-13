Funeral program for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
Orlando, Fla. —
Funeral program
Order of services:
Officiating: Apostle Lizelle Bradley
Scripture Reading:
Old Testament Psalm 23 Pastor Rolous A. Frazier (St. John Baptist Church)
New Testament 1 Thessalonians Pastor Sharon Y. Riley (Agape Perfecting Praise and Worship Center)
Invocation: Pastor Derrick L. McRae (The Experience Christian Center)
Special Song: “Hero” sung by Kenneth Brown
Agency Message: Chief John Mina
Special Remarks: Congresswoman Val Demings, Florida’s 10th Congressional District
Special Song: The Buchanan Family
Expressions
As a Friend: Tammy Hughes
As a Co-worker: Sharon Edgecombe & Nate Holmes
As a Squad: Bravo Alpha Days – OPD
As a Sorority Sister: Soror Veronica Yates-Riley, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
As a Brother: Rudy Thomas
As a Sister: Nikki & Rayshawn
Her Legacy: Ty Young
Bridging the gap between Law Enforcement and Community, Ty Media Group
Video Tribute
Acknowledgements and Resolutions: Pax-Villa Funeral Home Staff
Special Song: Terrikia Buchanan
Words of Comfort: Chaplain Andrew Wade, Orlando Police Department
At the Cemetery:
Final Honors
Volley of Three
Taps
U.S. Flag Presentation: Chief John Mina
Amazing Grace: Multi Agency Police and Fire Pipes and Drums
10-7 Message
