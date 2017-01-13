Funeral program for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Funeral program

Order of services:

Officiating: Apostle Lizelle Bradley

Scripture Reading:

Old Testament Psalm 23 Pastor Rolous A. Frazier (St. John Baptist Church)

New Testament 1 Thessalonians Pastor Sharon Y. Riley (Agape Perfecting Praise and Worship Center)

Invocation: Pastor Derrick L. McRae (The Experience Christian Center)

Special Song: “Hero” sung by Kenneth Brown

Agency Message: Chief John Mina

Special Remarks: Congresswoman Val Demings, Florida’s 10th Congressional District

Special Song: The Buchanan Family

Expressions

As a Friend: Tammy Hughes

As a Co-worker: Sharon Edgecombe & Nate Holmes

As a Squad: Bravo Alpha Days – OPD

As a Sorority Sister: Soror Veronica Yates-Riley, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

As a Brother: Rudy Thomas

As a Sister: Nikki & Rayshawn

Her Legacy: Ty Young

Bridging the gap between Law Enforcement and Community, Ty Media Group

Video Tribute

Acknowledgements and Resolutions: Pax-Villa Funeral Home Staff

Special Song: Terrikia Buchanan

Words of Comfort: Chaplain Andrew Wade, Orlando Police Department

At the Cemetery:

Final Honors

Volley of Three

Taps

U.S. Flag Presentation: Chief John Mina

Amazing Grace: Multi Agency Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

10-7 Message