Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Orlando Bids farewell to slain OPD Sgt. Debra Clayton - End of Watch 1/09/17

Posted: 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Funeral program for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

View Larger
Sgt. Debra Clayton procession
 

Orlando, Fla. —

 

Funeral program 

Order of services:

Officiating: Apostle Lizelle Bradley

Scripture Reading:
Old Testament Psalm 23   Pastor Rolous A. Frazier (St. John Baptist Church)
New Testament 1 Thessalonians   Pastor Sharon Y. Riley (Agape Perfecting Praise and Worship Center)

Invocation: Pastor Derrick L. McRae (The Experience Christian Center)

Special Song: “Hero”  sung by Kenneth Brown

Agency Message: Chief John Mina

Special Remarks: Congresswoman Val Demings, Florida’s 10th Congressional District

Special Song: The Buchanan Family

Expressions

As a Friend: Tammy Hughes
As a Co-worker: Sharon Edgecombe & Nate Holmes
As a Squad: Bravo Alpha Days – OPD
As a Sorority Sister: Soror Veronica Yates-Riley, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
As a Brother: Rudy Thomas
As a Sister: Nikki & Rayshawn

Her Legacy: Ty Young
Bridging the gap between Law Enforcement and Community, Ty Media Group

Video Tribute

Acknowledgements and Resolutions:  Pax-Villa Funeral Home Staff
Special Song: Terrikia Buchanan
Words of Comfort: Chaplain Andrew Wade, Orlando Police Department

At the Cemetery:

Final Honors
Volley of Three
Taps

U.S. Flag Presentation: Chief John Mina
Amazing Grace: Multi Agency Police and Fire Pipes and Drums
10-7 Message

 

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 