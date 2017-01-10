Follow us on

Funeral arrangements set for officers killed Monday

By Gene Wexler

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

Funeral arrangements are set for the two law enforcement officers who died in Orlando on Monday.

Orange County deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash when responding to the shooting of an Orlando police sergeant.  Charges are pending in that crash.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announced there will be a viewing on Thurday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando on S. John Young Parkway.   The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Demings spoke about Lewis' parents.

"They have suffered greatly, and we are praying for their strength as they go through this," he said.

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed on Monday at the Walmart on Princeton St.  She approached suspect Markeith Loyd who allegedly shot her and fled.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced Clayton's funeral will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando.

 
 

