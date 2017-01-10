The Orlando Police Department has given their endorsement for a single GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the family of slain OPD sergeant Debra Clayton.

Many have asked how they can help. There's a fund for Master Sgt. Clayton's family. This is the ONLY official fund. https://t.co/QfjYmY3nrg pic.twitter.com/ih2RQxurhI

From the fund description:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that this morning we lost Sergeant Debra Clayton in the line of duty. She heroically, fought for her life and unfortunately passed away at 7:40 a.m. January 9th 2017. Sergeant Clayton served the Orlando Police Department for over 17 years.



We will get through this together. Courage, Pride and Commitment. At this time we ask everyone to please pray for Sergent Clayton's family during this very difficult time.



Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon



All funds received will go directly to the husband of Master Sergeant Clayton to be used for his families expenses.

Help spread the word! You can find out more about the fund for sergeant Clayton's family here.