Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Police manhunt for suspected Orlando cop killer rolls into second day

Posted: 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Fund established to benefit family of slain Orlando police sergeant

View Larger
Orlando Police MSGT Debra Clayton - End of Watch 1/09/17
Orlando Police MSGT Debra Clayton - End of Watch 1/09/17

By Joe Kelley

The Orlando Police Department has given their endorsement for a single GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the family of slain OPD sergeant Debra Clayton.

(tweet)

(tweet)

(tweet)

From the fund description:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that this morning we lost Sergeant Debra Clayton in the line of duty. She heroically, fought for her life and unfortunately passed away at 7:40 a.m.  January 9th 2017.  Sergeant Clayton served the Orlando Police Department for over 17 years.

We will get through this together. Courage, Pride and Commitment. At this time we ask everyone to please pray for Sergent Clayton's family during this very difficult time.

Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon

All funds received will go directly to the husband of Master Sergeant Clayton to be used for his families expenses.

Help spread the word! You can find out more about the fund for sergeant Clayton's family here

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 