Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt Day 8

Search for fugitive killer Markeith Loyd drags into 2nd week as officers are laid to rest

Posted: 3:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Former Wrestling super star Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead At 73

A relative of 'The Rock'

View Larger
Jimmy Snuka
Jimmy Snuka

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

By Tony Marino

Pompano Beach, Fla. —

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the death of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

The Fijian born, former WWE star began his pro career in 1970 and hit super stardom in the 1980s. 

Snuka's daughter Tamina,  a current Wrestling star made the announcement Sunday, confirming her father died after a long battle with stomach cancer.

His death from stomach cancer comes less than two weeks after third-degree murder charges were dismissed against him in connection with the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. 

A judge dismissed the charges, brought in 2015, after determining Snuka suffered from dementia and had terminal cancer.

Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) a relative of Snuka’s, shared the news earlier on Twitter.

">January 15, 2017

His attorney, Robert Kirwan, said Mr. Snuka died at his son-in-law’s home near Pompano Beach.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 