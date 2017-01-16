Former Wrestling super star Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead At 73

By Tony Marino

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the death of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

The Fijian born, former WWE star began his pro career in 1970 and hit super stardom in the 1980s.

Snuka's daughter Tamina, a current Wrestling star made the announcement Sunday, confirming her father died after a long battle with stomach cancer.

His death from stomach cancer comes less than two weeks after third-degree murder charges were dismissed against him in connection with the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

A judge dismissed the charges, brought in 2015, after determining Snuka suffered from dementia and had terminal cancer.

Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) a relative of Snuka’s, shared the news earlier on Twitter.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

His attorney, Robert Kirwan, said Mr. Snuka died at his son-in-law's home near Pompano Beach.