Florida Trump supporters plan ‘Deplorables Inaugural Ball’

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Tony Marino
Orlando, Fla. —
A group of Donald Trump supporters proud to be called deplorables is planning a ball for the President elects Inauguration.
The 'Deplorables Nation' spawned by Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign comment, “You could put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” is planing the ‘Deplorables Inaugural Ball'.
Thursday, two thousand tickets, starting at $500, went on sale for the event to be held at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C. The ball will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, the night before President elect Donald Trump takes office.
Organizers said the ball is just the beginning of a movement.
For more information, visit www.deplorablesinauguralball.com.
