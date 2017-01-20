Florida Republican Party on Trump inauguration: 'We celebrate"

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:01 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Joe Ruble
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —
Reaction is coming in after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.
From Republic Party of Florida Chairman Blaise Ingoglia:
"Today, with great pride, we celebrate the swearing in of the United States 45th President Donald J. Trump. The road to the White House was not an easy one, but regardless of where political loyalties lie, the peaceful transfer of power for this nation is a meaningful and historic day.
We are grateful to the millions of grassroots leaders and volunteers that worked arduously for this moment and for their unwavering passion of a government accountable to the people.
The Republican Party of Florida is humbled to have been part of making history and we anticipate working with President Trump and his Administration on its vision of a stronger and more prosperous nation,” said Ingoglia.
Also commenting today was Reagan author, presidential historian, and political consultant Craig Shirley. On President Trump's speech:
"Invoking God was significant as was the uplifting nature of the end of his speech. It was a declaration of war against Washington and the status quo as surely as the colonies made against the British Empire. This war will be fought with ideas and passion however. There were few memorable phrases but the battle has been enjoined."
