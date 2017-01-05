By Samantha Jordan

A Florida woman has posted a video showing a man getting out of his car and insulting her with racist comments during a road rage incident near St. Cloud.

"This racist f*** cuts me off see my son calls me a n****r lover when my son is not even black for no apparent reason," the unidentified woman writes in a video description on LiveLeak. "I voted Trump if this is making America great again then f*** that s***."



The man is seen in the 15 second video approaching the woman and her son who both remain in their car.



"F***ing retard,' he shouts.



She replies: "What are you talking about, huh? You f***ing piece of s***."



Both continue to exchange words before the man walks back to his car. The woman then screams she's sending the video the cops.



It's unclear when the incident took place.



Watch the video HERE.