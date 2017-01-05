Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. —
A Florida woman has posted a video showing a man getting out of his car and insulting her with racist comments during a road rage incident near St. Cloud.
"This racist f*** cuts me off see my son calls me a n****r lover when my son is not even black for no apparent reason," the unidentified woman writes in a video description on LiveLeak. "I voted Trump if this is making America great again then f*** that s***."
The man is seen in the 15 second video approaching the woman and her son who both remain in their car.
"F***ing retard,' he shouts.
She replies: "What are you talking about, huh? You f***ing piece of s***."
Both continue to exchange words before the man walks back to his car. The woman then screams she's sending the video the cops.
It's unclear when the incident took place.
Watch the video HERE.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}