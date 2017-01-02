First baby born in Orlando in 2017 announced

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 1:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Xander Velez was the first baby to be born in 2017.
The little guy was born at 12:43 a.m. at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
His mother, Isuanet Maldonado, said she and her husband had been trying for four years to have a baby and that Xander is a blessing.
Maldonado said she found out another woman was in labor, but she wanted to make sure she had the first baby of 2017.
“I just looked at the clock at every push that I did. I was like, ‘it’s 12 o’clock, let’s do this,’ and it was like special, and I couldn’t believe that he was actually the first,” Maldonado said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}