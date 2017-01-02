Follow us on

Updated: 1:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 1:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

First baby born in Orlando in 2017 announced

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Xander Velez was the first baby to be born in 2017.

    The little guy was born at 12:43 a.m. at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

    His mother, Isuanet Maldonado, said she and her husband had been trying for four years to have a baby and that Xander is a blessing.

    Maldonado said she found out another woman was in labor, but she wanted to make sure she had the first baby of 2017.

    “I just looked at the clock at every push that I did. I was like, ‘it’s 12 o’clock, let’s do this,’ and it was like special, and I couldn’t believe that he was actually the first,” Maldonado said.

