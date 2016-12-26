FHP: Lake County police car involved in fatal four-vehicle crash

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
LEESBURG, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal chain-reaction crash that included a Leesburg patrol car.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m. Monday on U.S. 441 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Leesburg.
Lake County Fire Rescue officials said four people were taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital after the crash, where one of the victims died.
Fire Rescue officials said the officer was stopped at a red light when a car behind the cruiser crashed into it, causing a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles in front of the officer.
The driver who hit the patrol car was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.
The other drivers suffered minor injuries.
© 2016 Cox Media Group.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}