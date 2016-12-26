Follow us on

Updated: 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

FHP: Lake County police car involved in fatal four-vehicle crash

LEESBURG, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal chain-reaction crash that included a Leesburg patrol car.

The crash was reported about 6 p.m. Monday on U.S. 441 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Leesburg.

Lake County Fire Rescue officials said four people were taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital after the crash, where one of the victims died.

Fire Rescue officials said the officer was stopped at a red light when a car behind the cruiser crashed into it, causing a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles in front of the officer.

The driver who hit the patrol car was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries.

