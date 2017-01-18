FDLE not investigating Markeith Loyd's injuries

By Joe Ruble

When Florida police officers are involved in deadly force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement usually investigates the circumstances.

In the case of double murder suspect Markeith Loyd, there is no such investigation. He survived his arrest at the hands of Orlando Police, but looked a lot worse for wear when taken to OPD headquarters last night.

FDLE spokeswoman Angela Starke told reporters in Orlando today that "we are not investigating any use of force at this time."

Loyd was recovering in ORMC, under guard, this morning, but efforts were beginning at mid-afternoon to transport him to the Orange County Jail.

Three people accused of helping him hide from police since the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend last month are already being kept there.