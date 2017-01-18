Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Accused police killer Markeith Loyd to face judge Thursday

    Posted: 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    FDLE not investigating Markeith Loyd's injuries

    Murder suspect was taken to ORMC from OPD HQ

    View Larger
    loydcapture
     

    Related

    GALLERY: Capture of Markeith Loyd gallery
    GALLERY: Capture of Markeith Loyd

    Social media links for News 96.5

    More

    By Joe Ruble

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    When Florida police officers are involved in deadly force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement usually investigates the circumstances.

    In the case of double murder suspect Markeith Loyd, there is no such investigation. He survived his arrest at the hands of Orlando Police, but looked a lot worse for wear when taken to OPD headquarters last night.

    FDLE spokeswoman Angela Starke told reporters in Orlando today that "we are not investigating any use of force at this time."

    Loyd was recovering in ORMC, under guard, this morning, but efforts were beginning at mid-afternoon to transport him to the Orange County Jail.

    Three people accused of helping him hide from police since the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend last month are already being kept there.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     