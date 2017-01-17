Follow us on

Posted: 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

FBI releases more images of Pulse nightclub shooting

Pulse nightclub bathroom exterior wall
Pulse nightclub bathroom exterior wall

By Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. —

The FBI has released more photos taken from the night of the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

It remains the lead investigating agency and the investigation is still open.

There were 217 images in today's release, Most are daytime aerial shots of the crime scene. 

There were also dozens of images showing the holes busted through the walls of the nightclub, to rescue people trapped in bathrooms.

Click here to see a link to the images posted by the City of Orlando's website.

 
 

