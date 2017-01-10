Follow us on

Manhunt continues for fugitive who killed Orlando police sergeant; reward now at $100,000

Posted: 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

FBI Most Wanted adds Markeith Loyd, accused gunman in OPD sergeant's death

Markeith Loyd
(WFTV)

By Shanna Vicker

Orlando, Fla —

Fugitive Markeith Loyd posted on his facebook page on November 30, 2016  that he wanted to be on "America's Most Wanted."  

Today the FBI added Loyd to their most wanted list for Monday's murder of Orlando M. Sgt. Debra Clayton. 

The search for the fugitive who is also wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in December continued Tuesday.  

The CRIMELINE reward is now up to $100,000. 

 
 

