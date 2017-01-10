Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Orlando, Fla —
Fugitive Markeith Loyd posted on his facebook page on November 30, 2016 that he wanted to be on "America's Most Wanted."
Today the FBI added Loyd to their most wanted list for Monday's murder of Orlando M. Sgt. Debra Clayton.
The search for the fugitive who is also wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in December continued Tuesday.
The CRIMELINE reward is now up to $100,000.
Markeith Loyd is the suspect in the murder of Orlando, Florida Police M. SGT. Debra Clayton. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PINV0Mgjqt— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) January 10, 2017
