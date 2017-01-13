ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Family, friends and the community have begun the healing process as they gathered to say goodbye to Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Lewis was killed Monday morning as he joined the search for accused police killer Markeith Loyd.

Along with family, friends, law enforcement and even people who didn’t know Lewis stopped by to pay their respects.

“It’s emotional for me, my family, for everybody that I know that loved him,” said Charlene Ahmed.

Lewis was an 11-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and served in the Motor and DUI Unit.

Story: 'Heartbroken about this great man,' former supervisor says about Lewis

He died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive during the manhunt for Loyd.

friend of Lewis’ said she’ll always remember the deputy’s contagious smile.

“Come and give yourself up. Don’t make your parents have to go through what this mother and this father are going through right now,” said Maxwell. “It’s best to go safe than to go in a casket.”

News 96.5 has learned that due to a family emergency Deputy Lewis funeral has been postponed until this Sunday at 2:30pm at First Baptist Orlando.

Stay with News 96.5 for updates.

Anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts is eligible for a $100,000 reward and can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Cox Media Group.