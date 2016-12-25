Families displaced by hotel fire to stay at Disney

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | Posted: 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
Yasmin Carlson, who lived in a room at the motel, said she grabbed her cat and evacuated.
"At first, I thought it was just a drill,” Carlson said. “It didn't take long for me to realize this [was] real when I saw the smoke from the opposite end of the building."
Carlson watched on as workers knocked down portions of the damaged structure.
"I don't know what's going to happen,” she said. “I just hope they can save the rest of the rooms and our last belongings.”
Gisela and Joshua Pacheco said they had just moved to the hotel in May. They said they relocated to the Kissimmee-area from Pennsylvania in search of a better life.
“It was kind of like [an] unreal kind of feeling,” Gisela Pacheco said. “Looking around, just seeing people running out little by little.”
The couple said they struggled to explain things to their children while they watched flames engulf their home and all their possessions.
“You're just sitting there, watching. There's nothing you can do” Joshua Pacheco said. “When you have thousands of dollars of property in your room -- and that's your life, that's what you've worked so hard for. It's just -- it's tough.”
© 2016 Cox Media Group.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}