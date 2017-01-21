Fallen Orlando officer's cruiser vandalized, police say

Lt. Debra Clayton's patrol car, vandalized while parked in front of Orlando Police Department headquarters. Police are searching for the suspect.

By WFTV

Orlando police are looking for whoever vandalized fallen Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle.

Police made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Clayton's vehicle has been parked outside police headquarters since she was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Walmart parking lot.

It's hard to make out the wording, and police said it's unclear what the motive was, or what the message meant.

There are cameras outside the headquarters, but it's unclear if it caught the people who vandalized the car.

Markeith Loyd, 41, was arrested Tuesday for her killing, police said. He's being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

Loyd was also a suspect and on the run for the Dec. 13 killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

"It's rude, it's ignorant and there's no reason for that," said a person who saw the vandalism.

Now, part of Clayton's memorial that was surrounding her vehicle is being removed. The markings and wording on the vehicle has also been removed.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said in a statement:

"I'm deeply saddened that someone would vandalized Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle. Her vehicle was placed in front of Orlando Police Headquarters so members from the community and co-workers could pay their respects and have a place to honor and celebrate Debra's life. However, I'm comforted knowing the vast majority of this community loves and respects the Orlando Police Department, and the actions of one pathetic person do not reflect the feelings of this warmhearted community."

