ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Family, friends and the community have begun the healing process as they gathered to say goodbye to Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Lewis was killed Monday morning as he joined the search for accused police killer Markeith Loyd.

A viewing service for Lewis was held Thursday night.

Along with family, friends, law enforcement and even people who didn’t know Lewis stopped by to pay their respects.

“It’s emotional for me, my family, for everybody that I know that loved him,” said Charlene Ahmed.

Lewis was an 11-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and served in the Motor and DUI Unit.

He died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive during the manhunt for Loyd.

friend of Lewis’ said she’ll always remember the deputy’s contagious smile.

“It’s so hurtful to see a young man’s life cut shot,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell, who works as a photographer and knew Lewis from community events, had a strong message for Loyd.

“Come and give yourself up. Don’t make your parents have to go through what this mother and this father are going through right now,” said Maxwell. “It’s best to go safe than to go in a casket.”

Lewis' funeral was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Orlando at 3000 South John Young Parkway, but was postponed due to a family emergency.

Lewis’ funeral is scheduled for 2:30 P.M. Sunday at the church.

A viewing service in Lewis' hometown of Port Charlotte will take place at Murdock Baptist Church from noon to 2 p.m. with a second funeral to follow directly after.

Anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts is eligible for a $100,000 reward and can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

