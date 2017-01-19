Facebook Live captures alligator jumping into boat in Florida

A man on Facebook got quiet a surprise while recording an alligator Tuesday on Facebook Live.

According to FOX13, a couple vacationing from Missouri were on a boat tour of some Florida marshes.

Taylor Hindery was showing an alligator near a boat on Facebook Live. After the user told another person on the boat that he was a little nervous being that close to the alligator, the alligator then jumped into the boat.

The alligator then hopped out of the boat on the other side and into the water.

It was all caught on the Facebook Live and everyone was OK.

Watch the video on Facebook:



