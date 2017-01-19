Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Facebook Live captures alligator jumping into boat in Florida

View Larger

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

A man on Facebook got quiet a surprise while recording an alligator Tuesday on Facebook Live. 

According to FOX13, a couple vacationing from Missouri were on a boat tour of some Florida marshes. 

Taylor Hindery was showing an alligator near a boat on Facebook Live. After the user told another person on the boat that he was a little nervous being that close to the alligator, the alligator then jumped into the boat. 

The alligator then hopped out of the boat on the other side and into the water. 

It was all caught on the Facebook Live and everyone was OK. 

Watch the video on Facebook:


 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 