Eagle cam: Eaglet eggs getting ready to hatch in Fort Myers nest

FORT MYERS, Fla. - An eagle cam provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate is live streaming an eagle’s nest in North Fort Myers, and on Thursday, the eggs started to hatch.

American bald eagles Harriet and her mate, M15, are awaiting the arrivals of their two eaglets, and thousands of people are watching.

According to the website, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam was launched in October 2012 when more than 16 million viewers watched as Eagles Ozzie and Harriet raised their two eaglets.

“Since 2012, we have been providing 24/7 live video stream of an active pair of bald eagles in their nest. Each season brings many smiles, laughs and even some tears. We hope you will tune in to watch these special raptors and fall in love with them like we have,” Dick Pritchett Real Estate said on its website.

Each year during the fall, Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family.

In March 2015, Ozzie was found injured by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation. Ozzie was treated and released back into the wild near the nest.

You can watch the eagle cam live stream below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gymPFiPE88I

Harriet bonded with M15 a month later and laid the two eggs that hatched successfully.

The following was posted on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website: "Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest."

