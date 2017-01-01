Follow us on

Posted: 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Drug overdose suspected in couple's death

Their 3 children were found safe in car along I-4

daniel and heather kelsey
Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, were found unconscious outside an SUV parked along the interstate. (Photo: Daniel Kelsey/Facebook)

By Joe Ruble

DELAND, Fla. —

Shortly after his swearing in ceremony, new Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters today he suspected the deaths of Daniel and Heather Kelsey are tied to drugs.

The couple, in their 30s, was found unresponsive outside their car parked on the side of I-4 in Volusia County.

Inside the car, their three children, all between 8 months and 4 years old. They were not harmed.

Sheriff Chitwood offered his suspicions after reporters asked about the tragic discovery, made by a state trooper last Saturday.

No obvious sign of foul play was detected, but we learned there were indications that Daniel Kelsey had suffered a drug overdose. 

The medical examiner's report is pending.

The three children were turned over to family members.

 
 

