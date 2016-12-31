ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands are preparing to ring in the new year at different parties throughout Central Florida.

Bar and club owners in downtown Orlando began preparations early, and police said their presence will be made known to keep partiers safe.

Bars at Wall Street Plaza will have off-duty officers along with its own security on hand Saturday night.

“We have eight bars, two city streets, a big light show above your head and two stages,” said Wall Street Plaza manager Patrick Griffin.

A different block party will be held on Church Street, where crowds will gather to watch the orange drop.

And with thousands expected in downtown Orlando, safety is a top priority.

“It’s a huge priority for us. We are patting down and wanding everybody that comes into the doors. We have OPD off-duty,” said Griffin.

Those measures won’t be happening at every bar downtown, but outside each venue, police will be on foot, bicycle, horse and car to patrol.

On a night when some bars stay open until 3 a.m., law enforcement officials and bar owners want people to start the new year the right way.

“We want everyone to be safe and feel safe in downtown Orlando,” said Griffin.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.