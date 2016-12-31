Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | Posted: 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands are preparing to ring in the new year at different parties throughout Central Florida.
Bar and club owners in downtown Orlando began preparations early, and police said their presence will be made known to keep partiers safe.
Bars at Wall Street Plaza will have off-duty officers along with its own security on hand Saturday night.
“We have eight bars, two city streets, a big light show above your head and two stages,” said Wall Street Plaza manager Patrick Griffin.
A different block party will be held on Church Street, where crowds will gather to watch the orange drop.
And with thousands expected in downtown Orlando, safety is a top priority.
“It’s a huge priority for us. We are patting down and wanding everybody that comes into the doors. We have OPD off-duty,” said Griffin.
Those measures won’t be happening at every bar downtown, but outside each venue, police will be on foot, bicycle, horse and car to patrol.
On a night when some bars stay open until 3 a.m., law enforcement officials and bar owners want people to start the new year the right way.
“We want everyone to be safe and feel safe in downtown Orlando,” said Griffin.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}