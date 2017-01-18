Follow us on

    Posted: 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Donald Trump statue coming to Madame Tussaud's

    Trump in wax at Madame Tussauds
      

    By Joe Ruble

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    A new wax figure of President-Elect Donald Trump was unveiled today by Madame Tussauds.

    It will go on public display at locations around the world, including Orlando on Friday, Inauguration Day.

    The wax statue took 20 artists six months to create.

    Each hair was placed individually on his head. It is yak hair.

