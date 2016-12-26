Disney releases new preview of ‘Avatar’ land

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Josh Miranda
After showing off its state-of-the-art animatronics just last month, Disney’s Imagineers are giving us a look at more of the attraction’s scenery along with a river ride through Na’vi.
“I don’t know if I can express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically real,” Avatar Director James Cameron said in Disney’s video on YouTube.
The video showcases technology used to create interactive landscapes and foliage throughout the attraction.
A simulated video of “The Na’vi River Journey” shows off, what appears to be, Disney’s classic “dark-ride” technique using blacklights to create special effects.
“Pandora: The World of Avatar” is expected to open in Summer of 2017 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to watch the video.
